Get to know: Homewood High band director, Ryan Murrell

Ryan Murrell is a band director at Homewood High School.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: What inspired me to be an educator? That's an easy answer. My teachers, mainly my band directors who were always there for me, who saw me for more than just who I was. They were always there for me and they always knew that I can do more than what I ever did.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what grades do you teach?

A: I've been teaching for 12 years andI'm one of the band directors here at Homewood.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher happens to be two teachers. It was my band directors, Ron Pence and Chris Cooper. Ron would always do what he could to make sure everybody was ok. And Chris always brought so much energy. It was just hard not to smile when they were both together in the room. It just made class and everything that we did so much fun.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: I would say the best part about being a teacher is having the opportunity to give the students the same opportunities that I had back when I was a student here at Homewood. Homewood is a special place and not every school has the type of teachers and resources that we do here. And if I can do anything to make the students' lives better, I will do that.