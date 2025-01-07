Get to know: Homewood High AP Psychology teacher Christie Morman

Christie Morman is an AP Psychology teacher at Homewood High School. In this interview, she talks about her family legacy in teaching and what she loves about her job.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject do you teach?

A: I have been a teacher for 30 years, and currently I teach AP Psychology. That's what I get to teach everyday, but I have taught world geography, AP Comparative Government, U.S. history, middle school everything when I lived in the Cayman Islands.

So, I've taught a lot of things, but AP Psychology is my favorite, and that's what I've done here at Homewood for 20 years.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I would say one of the biggest things that inspired me to become a teacher was seeing my mom and both my aunts as teachers and how they made a difference in people's lives. And, it's hard to find something where you can really make a difference, and watching them do that really inspired me.

I love kids, I love interaction and I love the fact that maybe I can make a difference in someone's life, and I think that's why I became a teacher.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher was Ms. Hall in high school geometry. I had a really hard time with geometry in high school, and she was always there to help me before school, after school, anytime, and just was sincere and compassionate and understanding. And I always felt like she got my struggle and she never judged me. So, she's probably my favorite teacher.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: The most rewarding part of being a teacher—there are lots—I think is knowing that you can make a difference in the life of a child. Very few jobs give you that opportunity, and sometimes it takes years to see that, but it happens when you've been around long enough. And that's just the most rewarding thing; knowing that I'll make a difference for the rest of their life, hopefully, because of my actions.