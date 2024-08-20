Get to know: Homewood drum major, Ruby Skelton

× Expand Ruby Skelton is a drum major at Homewood High School.

Q: How long have you been involved with band?

A: I've been involved in the band since the sixth grade and have been a part of other musical programs throughout my entire life.

Q: What instruments do you play?

A: I play the alto saxophone and I'm a part of multiple choral arrangements as well.

Q: Why did you want to be a drum major?

A: I've wanted to be a drum major since the sixth grade because I've had so many role models fill the position, and their impact on my life has been so vast that I knew it was a special role in seeing how much they nurture the community through our band. I knew it was something that I wanted to strive for and for my future.

Q: What’s your favorite part of being in band?

A: My favorite part about being in the band is how much excitement is involved: going to class, seeing your friends, going to practice, seeing who wins the spirit stick and, especially, showing our show to our community. After all the hard work we've put on, it's so exciting.

Q: What are you excited for this year?

A: This year, I'm most excited for Friday nights because we put so much work in during the summer and practices throughout the school year. Getting to show our performance to our community establishes a huge sense of pride within each of us.