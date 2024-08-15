Get to Know: Homewood drum major, Becca Pearson

× Expand Becca Pearson is a junior drum major at Homewood High School.

Q: How long have you been involved with band?

A: I've been in band since the sixth grade, playing the clarinet. And I'm starting my sixth year in band as the drum major.

Q: Why did you want to be a drum major?

A: I decided that I wanted to try out to be a drum major because, my freshman year, my sister was a drum major and I got to watch her grow as a person and as a leader in that role, and she inspired me to want to be just like her.

Q: What’s your favorite part of being in band?

A: My favorite parts about being in band are the number of opportunities we get from being in the band. We went to Ireland this past year, and that's an opportunity that I'm so grateful for. And we also have a great sense of community and I've made some of my best friends in band, and I'm so grateful for that.

Q: What are you excited for this year?

A: I'm very excited for our halftime show this year. It is a Spanish theme and I get chills every time I hear it, and it is one of my favorite things.