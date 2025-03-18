Get to know: Creator Collective member Miyelani Mathebula

Expand Photo courtesy of Miyelani Mathebula Miyelani Mathebula is a sophomore at Homewood High School and will be working with the Homewood Star this spring through the Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Miyelani Mathebula is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective and will be working with the Homewood Star this spring. In this interview, the Homewood High School sophomore shares why she wanted to be part of the Creator Collective and what activities she enjoys doing.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, my name is Miyelani. I'm in tenth grade and I go to Homewood High School, and, right now, I do work for the Homewood Tricorne, our student-run newspaper.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: So, I applied to the Creator Collective because I really wanted a chance to be able to improve my writing, and I'm also excited to get to meet students around the community who go to different schools to share the similar hobbies that I do.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: So, in school, I am vice president of the math team. I am junior varsity captain for scholars' bowl. I'm the community editor for the Homewood Tricorne, and I'm part of the French club, as well.

And outside of school, I do a lot of community service through my religion, and I also do volunteer work at McWane [Science Center].

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: So, after high school, I'm not really sure at the moment what I want to do, but I think that joining this collective and strengthening my writing will give me a good chance to be able to be successful in any career I choose to do in the future.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: Well, like I said in the last video, I'm not exactly sure what my dream job would be, but I do have certain characteristics I think I would like to have in a job. I'd want to be able to travel, have flexible hours. I'd obviously want to be financially stable, and I just want to have a job that isn't my life, where I can have friends and social meetings outside of my job.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: So, a fun fact about me is that I'm familiar with 7 languages. So, English, obviously; Chinese, Spanish, French, which I'm learning in school; Swedish, Korean and American Sign Language.