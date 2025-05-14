Event reminder: Homewood High School Graduation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood High School honored the Patriot Class of 2023 at commencement at Samford University’s Pete Hanna Center on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

Homewood High School seniors will celebrate graduation on Saturday, marking the end of their journey with Homewood City Schools and their first step towards a bright future.

The ceremony will be held at the Pete Hanna Center on Samford University's campus at 5 p.m.

Homewood High School seniors will receive their diplomas and celebrate the end of their K–12 education. Principal Joel Henneke will present the graduates, with valedictorian and salutatorian distinctions to be announced at the ceremony.

Visit homewood.k12.al.us/hhs for more information.