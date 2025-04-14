Event reminder: HHS Theatre putting on 'Little Women' this week

Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Theater Department Flier for Homewood High School Theater Department's production of "Little Women."

The Homewood High School Theatre Department will be staging their production of 'Little Women' this week, with shows running from April 16-19.

The play is an adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's famous novel, which follows four sisters as they grow up in the shadow of the Civil War and forge their own paths in life.

Theatre students will put on five different shows at the Bailey Theatre at Homewood High School with showtimes as follows:

April 16 at 7 p.m.

April 17 at 7 p.m.

April 18 at 7 p.m.

April 19 at 2 p.m.

April 19 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15 and can be purchased in advanced here. Tickets can also be purchased at the door on the night

Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School students gather for a rehearsal of “Little Women” for the school’s 2025 spring theatre show.

of each performance.

