Demolition of HHS cafeteria to begin April 29

× Expand Sydney Cromwell Construction at Homewood High School Work on the new additions at Homewood High School underway in July 2018.

As part of the continuing construction at Homewood's schools, Homewood High School's cafeteria kitchen will be demolished starting Monday, April 29.

Homewood High School's construction, which includes a new two-story addition on the north side to add athletics and fine arts wings, as well as renovations to the interior, is expected to be complete by April 2020, Assistant Superintendent Kevin Maddox said.

The cafeteria, Bailey Theatre and science labs are part of those interior renovations, Maddox said. In order for interior construction to be wrapped up before the start of the 2019-2020 school year, he said, the work had to begin before school lets out for summer.

Science teachers will be relocated to new classrooms and temporary walls will be put up to block students off from construction zones. Maddox said all work will be done in the evening to avoid disrupting classes.

However, the loss of the kitchen means that administrators and Child Nutrition Program staff had to come up with a new plan, with the approval of the Jefferson County Health Department, for feeding students through the end of the school year.

According to a press release on April 12, breakfast and lunch will be cooked at Homewood Middle School and transported to the high school to serve. Temporary serving lines will be set up, but students will be able to use regular cafeteria seating.

The Health Department has set protocols for safe food handling and serving temperatures. According to the release, HHS will also serve pizza on Fridays that meet child nutrition guidelines through the Domino's Smart Slice program.

School breakfast and lunch menus are available at homewood.k12.al.us.