× Expand Image courtesy of Kayce Watkins

A new book from one of the coaches on Homewood High School’s 1974 state championship football team tells the story of that season from the inside.

"Friday Night Champions: The Higher the Hurdle, the Sweeter the Victory" was written by the late Jackie Clayton, who served as the Patriots’ offensive coordinator under head coach Alvin Bresler. Clayton’s daughter, Kayce Clayton Watkins, is now sharing the book with the Homewood community on behalf of the family.

Homewood High School opened in 1972. Three seasons later, the young program won the Class 4A state title, beating Dothan 10-7 at Legion Field on Dec. 6, 1974.

The road there went beyond the field. A dispute over playoff eligibility turned into a legal battle that reached the Alabama Supreme Court, leaving the team’s postseason in doubt during the season.

Clayton’s account covers the games and the courtroom drama, but Watkins said it also includes the friendships, personalities and lighter moments of that year. Among them is the story of the team bus going off-road through the woods and over a ravine on the way to football camp.

“My father has passed away, and we want to honor his legacy while preserving the remarkable story of the coaches, players, and community who accomplished something extraordinary more than 50 years ago,” Watkins wrote.

Watkins can be reached at kaycewatkins@gmail.com for more information about the book.