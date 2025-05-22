Best of Homewood High School's class of 2025

Photo by Sarah Owens
Phillips Ydel (left) and Thomas Davis earned the senior superlative of best dressed for the class of 2025.
As Homewood High School’s 347 seniors celebrated graduation last month, each of them stepped into a new future filled with endless opportunities — and a few left behind a legacy. That legacy was cemented through the Class of 2025 senior superlatives, recognizing students for their standout personalities, school spirit and lasting impact on their classmates.
The superlatives are as follows:
- Most likely to be mistaken as siblings: Lanz Ledbetter and JP Ledbetter
- Best buds: Micah Jordan and Blessing Zambu
- Best dressed: Thomas Davis and Phillips Yoel
- Biggest band nerd: Jack Mitchell and Josie West
- Super scholar: Oliver Trolard and Ruby Reeves
- Most school spirit: Henry Harrell and Emma Lawrence
- Most athletic: Will Myers and EB Levering
Photo by Sarah Owens
Harper Keenan earned the senior superlative for most likely to be late to graduation for the class of 2025.
- Most likely to be late to graduation: Eric Davidson and Harper Keenan
- Class clown: Haines Durkin and Caroline Dabbs
- Best smile: Whit Armistead and Cate Geer
Photo by Sarah Owens
Camille Reidinger earned the senior superlative of most likely to be famous for the class of 2025.
- Most likely to be famous: Palmer Heard and Camille Reidinger
- Most likely to brighten your day: Nate Shull and Sadie Busbee
- Most likely to be a reality TV star: Jacob Chavers and Corie Goldsmith
- Best laugh: Maleik Smiley and Ellie Moncrief
- Most likely to be a billionaire: Charley Chewning and Maddie Tapley
- Biggest case of senioritis: Trust Darnell and Bennett Mizerany
Photo by Sarah Owens
Hudson Winslett earned the senior superlative for most likely to be president for the class of 2025.
Photo by Sarah Owens
Madeleine Ann Brockwell earned the senior superlative for most likely to be president for the class of 2025.
- Most likely to be president: Hudson Winslett and Madeleine Ann Brockwell
- Most likely to change the world: Colton Cox and Alejandra Briceno