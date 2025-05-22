Best of Homewood High School's class of 2025

Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Phillips Ydel (left) and Thomas Davis earned the senior superlative of best dressed for the class of 2025.

As Homewood High School’s 347 seniors celebrated graduation last month, each of them stepped into a new future filled with endless opportunities — and a few left behind a legacy. That legacy was cemented through the Class of 2025 senior superlatives, recognizing students for their standout personalities, school spirit and lasting impact on their classmates.

The superlatives are as follows:

Most likely to be mistaken as siblings: Lanz Ledbetter and JP Ledbetter

Lanz Ledbetter and JP Ledbetter Best buds: Micah Jordan and Blessing Zambu

Micah Jordan and Blessing Zambu Best dressed: Thomas Davis and Phillips Yoel

Thomas Davis and Phillips Yoel Biggest band nerd: Jack Mitchell and Josie West

Jack Mitchell and Josie West Super scholar: Oliver Trolard and Ruby Reeves

Oliver Trolard and Ruby Reeves Most school spirit: Henry Harrell and Emma Lawrence

Henry Harrell and Emma Lawrence Most athletic: Will Myers and EB Levering

Photo by Sarah Owens Harper Keenan earned the senior superlative for most likely to be late to graduation for the class of 2025.

Most likely to be late to graduation: Eric Davidson and Harper Keenan

Eric Davidson and Harper Keenan Class clown: Haines Durkin and Caroline Dabbs

Haines Durkin and Caroline Dabbs Best smile: Whit Armistead and Cate Geer

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens Camille Reidinger earned the senior superlative of most likely to be famous for the class of 2025.

Most likely to be famous: Palmer Heard and Camille Reidinger

Palmer Heard and Camille Reidinger Most likely to brighten your day: Nate Shull and Sadie Busbee

Nate Shull and Sadie Busbee Most likely to be a reality TV star: Jacob Chavers and Corie Goldsmith

Jacob Chavers and Corie Goldsmith Best laugh: Maleik Smiley and Ellie Moncrief

Maleik Smiley and Ellie Moncrief Most likely to be a billionaire: Charley Chewning and Maddie Tapley

Charley Chewning and Maddie Tapley Biggest case of senioritis: Trust Darnell and Bennett Mizerany

Photo by Sarah Owens Hudson Winslett earned the senior superlative for most likely to be president for the class of 2025. Photo by Sarah Owens Madeleine Ann Brockwell earned the senior superlative for most likely to be president for the class of 2025.