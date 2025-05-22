Best of Homewood High School's class of 2025

by

As Homewood High School’s 347 seniors celebrated graduation last month, each of them stepped into a new future filled with endless opportunities — and a few left behind a legacy. That legacy was cemented through the Class of 2025 senior superlatives, recognizing students for their standout personalities, school spirit and lasting impact on their classmates.

The superlatives are as follows:

  • Most likely to be mistaken as siblings: Lanz Ledbetter and JP Ledbetter
  • Best buds: Micah Jordan and Blessing Zambu
  • Best dressed: Thomas Davis and Phillips Yoel
  • Biggest band nerd: Jack Mitchell and Josie West
  • Super scholar: Oliver Trolard and Ruby Reeves
  • Most school spirit: Henry Harrell and Emma Lawrence
  • Most athletic: Will Myers and EB Levering
×

1 of 2

250430_Eric Davidson_SLS-2700x2000.jpeg
×

2 of 2

240430_Harper Keenan_SLS-2700x2000.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

Harper Keenan earned the senior superlative for most likely to be late to graduation for the class of 2025.

  • Most likely to be late to graduation: Eric Davidson and Harper Keenan
  • Class clown: Haines Durkin and Caroline Dabbs
  • Best smile: Whit Armistead and Cate Geer
  • Most likely to be famous: Palmer Heard and Camille Reidinger
  • Most likely to brighten your day: Nate Shull and Sadie Busbee
  • Most likely to be a reality TV star: Jacob Chavers and Corie Goldsmith
  • Best laugh: Maleik Smiley and Ellie Moncrief
  • Most likely to be a billionaire: Charley Chewning and Maddie Tapley
  • Biggest case of senioritis: Trust Darnell and Bennett Mizerany
×

1 of 2

250430_Hudson Winslett_SLS-2700x2000.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

Hudson Winslett earned the senior superlative for most likely to be president for the class of 2025.

×

2 of 2

250429_Madeleine Ann Brockwell_SLS-2700x2000.jpeg

Photo by Sarah Owens

Madeleine Ann Brockwell earned the senior superlative for most likely to be president for the class of 2025.

  • Most likely to be president: Hudson Winslett and Madeleine Ann Brockwell
  • Most likely to change the world: Colton Cox and Alejandra Briceno