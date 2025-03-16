13 HHS Students Named National Merit Semifinalists

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School Homewood High School had 13 students named National Merit Finalists.

Homewood City Schools is thrilled to announce that 13 Homewood High School students have been named National Merit Semifinalists.

These students have demonstrated a high level of academic achievement and represent the top one percent of high school seniors in the United States.

The finalists include: Emma Berthiaume, Luke Binet, Margo Brandrup, Alejandra Briceno, Charles Chewning, Colton Cox, Samuel Ernest, Foster Laird, Emma Levering, Ruby Reeves, Reece Teter, Oliver Trolard and Chandler York.

"We are beyond proud of these students for achieving such a prestigious honor,” HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner said. “They have worked hard and aimed for excellence in their studies, and have set the bar high. We are excited to see what the future holds for each of them as we know they will continue to achieve great things.”

These talented students are among the 16,000 Semifinalists nationwide who now have the opportunity to compete for approximately $26 million in scholarships, as part of the National Merit Scholarship Program. They earned this honor by taking the 2023 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). These seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for National Merit Scholarships in the spring.