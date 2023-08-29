HHS ranked second best in metro area

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson

Homewood High School has been ranked the second best high school in the Birmingham metro area and the third best high school in Alabama by the U.S. News & World Report rankings of best high schools in the country.

Homewood High also ranked #325 in the National Rankings based on the school’s performance on state-required tests, graduation, and how well they prepare students for college.

The U.S. News rankings included data on nearly 25,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.

“A great high school educates all students from different social and economic backgrounds, exposing them to challenging coursework on the path to graduation,” U.S. News & World stated. “The highest ranked U.S. public schools in U.S. News & World Report's 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings are those whose students demonstrated outstanding outcomes above expectations in math, reading and science state assessments, earned qualifying scores in an array of college-level exams, and graduated in high proportions.”

Other local top ranked schools in Alabama included:

2. Mountain Brook

5. Vestavia Hills

6. Spain Park

9. Oak Mountain

12. Hewitt-Trussville

14. Hoover

32. Chelsea

To see the full list, click here.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools