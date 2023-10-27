Homewood High School Homecoming Court 2023

×
Homecoming Queen - Kayla Warren
Homecoming King - Carter Cavin
Other winners:
Mr. Homewood - Jackson Warren
Miss Homewood - Livy Dunn
Mr. Fire Prevention - Jaxon Brooks
Miss Fire Prevention - Megan Brown
Mr. Aerospace - Matthew Luster
Miss Aerospace - Madison Orr
Senior Attendants: Lauren Brown, Sadie Rowell, Harper Sheils, Kayla Warren
Junior Attendants: Cate Geer & Henry Harrell
Sophomore Attendants: Mary Lois Foley & Justin Wells
Freshman Attendants: Ayonna Dismuke & Teague Galloway
Submitted by Homewood City Schools