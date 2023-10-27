Homewood High School Homecoming Court 2023

by

Homecoming Queen - Kayla Warren

Homecoming King - Carter Cavin

Other winners:

Mr. Homewood - Jackson Warren

Miss Homewood - Livy Dunn

Mr. Fire Prevention - Jaxon Brooks

Miss Fire Prevention - Megan Brown

Mr. Aerospace - Matthew Luster

Miss Aerospace - Madison Orr

Senior Attendants: Lauren Brown, Sadie Rowell, Harper Sheils, Kayla Warren

Junior Attendants: Cate Geer & Henry Harrell

Sophomore Attendants: Mary Lois Foley & Justin Wells

Freshman Attendants: Ayonna Dismuke & Teague Galloway 

Submitted by Homewood City Schools