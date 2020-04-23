HCS seeks community input during search for new superintendent

The Homewood City Schools Board of Education is searching for a new superintendent and is asking the community to complete an online survey to help determine the desired characteristics of the upcoming superintendent.

Bill Cleveland, the district's superintendent for the previous 12 years, announced his retirement at a Feb. 18 school board meeting. His last day working with HCS would be June 30, he said. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened.

"Dr. Cleveland graciously delayed his retirement until the district navigated through the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on the school system," said the school system in an April 23 statement. "As the Superintendent search process begins, the Homewood Board of Education is seeking input from HCS faculty, administrators, staff, parents, students, and the community through meetings and online surveys."

The HCS Board of Education selected Hazard, Young, Attea and Associates — a network of independent education consultants — to help provide a thorough search process. Seeking input from the community is the first step in the process, the school system said online.

The board is seeking a superintendent who has the leadership ability to serve approximately 4,200 students, according to the online job posting. Cleveland has agreed to serve until his replacement is appointed by the board.

Visit survey2.ecragroup.com/index.php/945442 to complete the superintendent search survey.