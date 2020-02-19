HCS superintendent announces retirement

× Expand Lexi Coon Homewood City Schools superintendent Bill Cleveland Bill Cleveland will retire on June 30 and plans to join LEAN Frog Business Solutions as the vice president of sales and operations.

Bill Cleveland announced at the Feb. 18 school board meeting that he will be retiring June 30 after serving as Homewood City Schools superintendent for the past 12 years. No other superintendent in HCS history has held the position longer.

Cleveland is a Homewood High School graduate who started working for the school system in 2004 as principal of Homewood Middle School. He later went on to serve as assistant superintendent for business operations.

“I chose education as my career in large part because of the positive experiences I enjoyed as a student in Homewood City Schools,” he said in a press release. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve a school system that I love and one that has given so much to me and my family.”

Although he became superintendent during the 2008 recession, he focused on providing resources directly to the schools to ensure they had the tools they needed to help students reach their potential, according to the release.

“Twenty eight years of my life, more than half my life, has been associated with Homewood City Schools,” Cleveland said in the release. “Twelve as a student and sixteen as a principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent. Each step of the way has proven to be better than I imagined.”

His future plans are to remain a Homewood resident and join LEAN Frog Business Solutions as the vice president of sales and operations.

“I know we will continue to see great things from our schools,” he said in the release. “We have so many strong leaders, and Homewood is fortunate to have outstanding teachers. I have great confidence that our schools will continue in excellence.”