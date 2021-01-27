HCS spelling winners announced

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Edgewood winner Sophie Abouarraj. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Hall-Kent winner Ender Wiget. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Shades Cahaba winner George Wessel. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. HMS winners Austin Drake and Hayes DeCoudres. Prev Next

Homewood City Schools officials say they are proud of all of their spelling bee participants for their hard work this year.

The following school spelling bee winners will represent their schools in the district spelling bee:

EDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY

Winner: Sophie Abouarraj, fourth grade

Runner-up: Margot Smith, fifth grade

HALL-KENT ELEMENTARY

Winner: Ender Wiget, third grade

Runner-up: Nolan Isley, fifth grade

SHADES CAHABA ELEMENTARY

Winner: George Wessel, fourth grade

Runner-up: Lily Grace Strong, third grade

HOMEWOOD MIDDLE

Winner: Austin Drake, eighth grade

Runner-up: Hayes DeCoudres, seventh grade

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.