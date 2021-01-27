HCS spelling winners announced

×
Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.
Edgewood winner Sophie Abouarraj.
Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.
Hall-Kent winner Ender Wiget.
Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.
Shades Cahaba winner George Wessel.
Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.
HMS winners Austin Drake and Hayes DeCoudres.
Homewood City Schools officials say they are proud of all of their spelling bee participants for their hard work this year.
The following school spelling bee winners will represent their schools in the district spelling bee:
EDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY
- Winner: Sophie Abouarraj, fourth grade
- Runner-up: Margot Smith, fifth grade
HALL-KENT ELEMENTARY
- Winner: Ender Wiget, third grade
- Runner-up: Nolan Isley, fifth grade
SHADES CAHABA ELEMENTARY
- Winner: George Wessel, fourth grade
- Runner-up: Lily Grace Strong, third grade
HOMEWOOD MIDDLE
- Winner: Austin Drake, eighth grade
- Runner-up: Hayes DeCoudres, seventh grade
Submitted by Merrick Wilson.