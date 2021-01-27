HCS spelling winners announced

SH---Brief---Spelling-Bee_Edgewood-winner-Sophie-Abouarraj.jpg

Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

Edgewood winner Sophie Abouarraj.

SH---Brief---Spelling-Bee_Hall-Kent-Winner-Ender-Wiget.jpg

Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

Hall-Kent winner Ender Wiget.

SH---Brief---Spelling-Bee_Shades-Cahaba-Winner-George-Wessel.jpg

Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

Shades Cahaba winner George Wessel.

SH---Brief---Spelling-Bee_HMS-winners.jpg

Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

HMS winners Austin Drake and Hayes DeCoudres.

Homewood City Schools officials say they are proud of all of their spelling bee participants for their hard work this year.

The following school spelling bee winners will represent their schools in the district spelling bee:

EDGEWOOD ELEMENTARY

  • Winner: Sophie Abouarraj, fourth grade
  • Runner-up: Margot Smith, fifth grade

HALL-KENT ELEMENTARY

  • Winner: Ender Wiget, third grade
  • Runner-up: Nolan Isley, fifth grade

SHADES CAHABA ELEMENTARY

  • Winner: George Wessel, fourth grade
  • Runner-up: Lily Grace Strong, third grade

HOMEWOOD MIDDLE

  • Winner: Austin Drake, eighth grade
  • Runner-up: Hayes DeCoudres, seventh grade

Submitted by Merrick Wilson.