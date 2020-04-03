HCS prepares for transition to eLearning

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Starting Monday, April 6, students in Homewood City Schools will transition to eLearning.

Schools have been closed since mid-March amid COVID-19 health concerns, but because of Gov. Kay Ivey’s declaration of a State of Emergency, those missed days did not need to be made up. Students did not need to complete eLearning.

But on March 26, Ivey announced that all public schools will finish the academic year with online instruction.

For high school seniors, eLearning is optional — as long as the student is on track to graduate and has passed all classes as of the third nine weeks, he or she will be considered qualified for graduation. Seniors who would like to raise their grades have the opportunity to do so through eLearning. Seniors must email Elaine Meeks, senior counselor, of their intentions for each class no later than April 13.

Students enrolled in AP classes will take their exams online.

There will be no final exams for middle and high school students.

Those without computer devices at home have the opportunity to check out a Chromebook. The last day to check out a Chromebook is April 5.

The last day of eLearning will be May 21.

“This process is new to us all, and we will be working throughout the remainder of the school year to refine it,” the school system said in a letter to parents. “By working together we will overcome this challenge and continue to empower all of our students to maximize their unique potential. As always, please reach out to your child’s teacher, counselor or administrator with any questions or concerns that may arise. While we may not all be together in the classrooms right now, we are still here to support your child just as we have always done.”

Visit homewood.k12.al.us/Page/4509 for more COVID-19 updates from HCS.