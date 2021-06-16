HCS Names New Assistant Principals

× Expand Photos courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

Homewood City Schools named three assistant principals for the 2021-22 school year: Ashley McCullars at Edgewood Elementary, Mindy McBride at Homewood High and Christi Martin at Homewood Middle.

Ashley McCullars will serve as Edgewood Elementary School’s Assistant Principal for Instruction starting July 1. McCullars began her career in education in Homewood and has taught first grade at Edgewood for the past 14 years.

As a teacher, McCullars worked to empower her students to help them find their love for learning while also supporting her colleagues and the school community. She served as a mentor teacher for new hires and was named Edgewood’s Teacher of the Year in 2014.

While at Edgewood, McCullars helped implement the school’s new outdoor classroom and assisted in creating the reading continuity plan among the grade levels. She has also been instrumental in Edgewood’s visionary team which helps to set effective school goals to support the mission of the school system.

McCullars earned her bachelor's degree in elementary education and her master’s degree in teaching ESL from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She will graduate with her master’s in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama this month.

Homewood High School will welcome back Mindy McBride as the school’s Assistant Principal for Instruction. McBride has served as Homewood Middle’s API for the past two years. Prior to joining HMS, McBride taught at HHS for 18 years working with multiple departments at HHS including science, social studies, and athletics.

McBride has been involved in many organizations including the Homewood Administrative Cohort, an instructional coach and new teacher mentor, and a committee member for HCS’ strategic planning and accreditation teams.

McBride was named the high school’s Teacher Impact Award winner in 2015 by the Homewood City Schools Foundation and State Soccer Coach of the Year by the Alabama Soccer Association. She has also had the opportunities to attend the AP Summer Institutes in Rome, Italy and Atlanta, Georgia.

McBride earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and she received her master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Montevallo and her master’s in instructional leadership from Samford University.

Current HMS Assistant Principal Reba Hudson will serve as the middle school’s Assistant Principal for Instruction.

Christi Martin will return to Homewood as Assistant Principal of Homewood Middle School on July 1. Martin is currently an Assistant Principal at Helena Middle School where she oversees instruction, athletics, operations, and discipline. She has 18 years of experience in public education and served three years as a collegiate basketball coach.

Prior to serving as an administrator, Martin was a teacher and coach at HMS. For seven years, she taught physical education, coached girls basketball and volleyball, and served as the co-athletic director for HMS. While at the middle school, she was a part of the school’s innovation and leadership team, the counseling advisory board, and a new teacher mentor.

Martin is a member of the Alabama Association of Middle School Principals and has been inducted into the University of Montevallo Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame and the Marshall County Sports Hall of Fame where she played basketball.

Martin earned her bachelor’s degree in exercise science from Kennesaw State University in Georgia, her master’s degree in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and her master’s in instructional leadership from the University of West Alabama.

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson