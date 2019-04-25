HCS names new administrators

× 1 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools Matt Kiser. × 2 of 2 Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools Cristy York. Prev Next

Homewood City Schools announced new administrators in April: Matt Kiser as alternative school supervisor and Cristy York as director of student services.

Kiser joined Homewood City Schools in 2012 and has served as principal of Edgewood Elementary School for three years. Throughout his career in Homewood, Kiser has worked with teachers and students from all grade levels as an elementary principal and as an assistant principal at Homewood Middle School and Homewood High School.

In 2016, Kiser completed his educational leadership doctorate degree from Samford University, where he also serves as an adjunct professor.

Kiser has had the opportunity to serve on many national and local committees, including the National Advisory Committee for ETS Testing Services, where he was a part of a 10-person advisory committee led to help redevelop the Administrative PRAXIS based on Professional Standards for Educational Leaders (PSEL).

Kiser will oversee the alternative school, district residency and will serve as the district Safety Coordinator.

York has been with the Homewood community since 2003 when she joined Homewood Middle School as a seventh grade social studies teacher. Currently, York is the assistant principal for instruction at HMS, where she has served for three years.

She was selected as a member of Homewood’s administrative cohort program, and she was instrumental in the development of the system’s Learning Targets.

As director of student services, some of York’s responsibilities will include overseeing data management as it pertains to instructional programs, serving as the district’s accountability and assessment coordinator and managing programs and services for at-risk students including RTI (both academic and CI3T behavioral).

“I am excited to have the opportunity to serve with all of the leaders in the Homewood district,” York said. “I look forward to working with our schools to enhance the tradition of high expectations and excellence that already exists in Homewood.”

York earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in social science education from the University of Georgia. She completed her master’s in instructional leadership from Samford University in 2014. York is also a Nationally Board Certified teacher.

