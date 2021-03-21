HCS names director of operations

Homewood City Schools announced Zachary Barnes as the district’s director of operations.

Barnes has 23 years of experience in education and has served as Principal of Homewood High School for nine years.

“Leading a high school through a pandemic year comes with many challenges and obstacles,” HCS Superintendent Dr. Justin Hefner said. “Dr. Barnes has helped Homewood High to continue the excellence our community deserves and expects this year through teaching and learning virtually and in the classroom.”

For the past two years, Barnes helped guide HHS through a major construction and renovation project and was able to do so successfully while maintaining the priority of teaching and learning.

As director for operations, Barnes will organize and oversee the operations of facilities, support personnel, student discipline and budget responsibilities to ensure the operational goals of the school district are obtained.

During his career at HHS, Barnes has worked to increase the total number of students taking advanced placement courses and increase the number of students earning a qualifying score on AP tests. During Barnes’s tenure, The Washington Post has annually ranked HHS as one of the most challenging high schools in Alabama. Last year, HHS was ranked the fourth best high school in Alabama and the second highest ranked school in the Birmingham metro area by the U.S. News & World Report, which annually ranks the best high schools throughout the country.

“I have enjoyed every single minute of the past nine years and working with the faculty and staff at Homewood High School,” Barnes said. “They are truly amazing educators. This year I have watched our teachers do so many great things to support our students virtually and in the classroom. Our students have been forced to overcome a lot this year, and I am extremely proud of them.”

As an educator, Barnes has worked as a teacher, assistant principal, and a middle and high school principal. He also served as Tuscaloosa City Schools’ Director of Graduation Success and Dropout Prevention. Barnes earned his bachelor’s degree in Education from the University of Alabama where he also received his master’s degree. He received his administrative certificate from the University of West Alabama and completed his doctoral degree from the University of Alabama.

Barnes has participated in Leadership Alabama, Alabama Superintendents’ Academy, National Association of Secondary School Principals, National Education Association and Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.

Hefner said Barnes will continue to lead Homewood High School throughout the remainder of the school year, but the process for hiring the school’s new principal will begin immediately. HCS hopes to name the school’s new principal before summer break begins.

