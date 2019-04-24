HCS construction to be completed in April 2020

× Expand Photo by Karim Shamsi-Basha. Construction is ongoing at Hall Kent Elementary School in West Homewood to add six classrooms.

The series of construction projects underway across the Homewood City Schools system will wrap up in April 2020, and project managers are anticipating the budget will exceed the funding provided by the city.

On March 18, Senior Project Manager Matt Denaburg and Project Manager Jeremiah Owen of Hoar Program Management joined Homewood Schools Superintendent Bill Cleveland to give a construction update to the City Council’s finance committee.

The projects, which HPM is overseeing, include expansions and renovations across the schools, as well as a new track, new security updates and an HVAC automation system. Denaburg told the finance committee that as of March, five of the 10 total projects have been completed.

The city is funding these construction projects with half of the proceeds from a $110 million bond, with the other half going toward new ballfields at West Homewood Park, the Patriot Park aquatic center and a new public safety headquarters. However, Denaburg and Owen projected that the construction projects will exceed the $55 million given by the city, with their current estimate totaling just under $61 million.

HCS spokesperson Merrick Wilson said the budget increased because the school system decided to move up planned future projects, such as work on the HVAC system, flooring and paint. Wilson also said the school system chose to increase the square footage being added in a two-story addition at Homewood High School.

Final budget numbers will not be possible to determine until construction is closer to completion, as weather, materials and other factors could change the cost of each project. Wilson said any expenses beyond the $55 million provided by the city will be paid out of the school system’s budget reserves.

So far, construction crews have finished all Homewood Middle School renovations and the new athletics and band wing, the first phase of work at the elementary schools, demolition at Homewood High School, the new track surface at Waldrop Stadium and the HVAC automation system.

According to the program summary HPM presented March 18, steel procurement and interior renovations at the high school should be completed by the end of summer, with the interior work costing $4.8 million.

The two-story addition, housing athletics and arts spaces on the north side of the high school, is the most expensive single piece of the construction packages at just under $34 million. It is expected to be complete by April, according to Assistant Superintendent Kevin Maddox.

Maddox said some work is underway at the elementary schools, with more construction planned for the summer. That includes the cafeteria renovations and electrical work at Edgewood and Shades Cahaba, as well as the classroom additions and roof work at Edgewood and Hall-Kent. All three are getting new library carpets, and Hall-Kent’s media center will be re-carpeted as well.

The construction at the high school has been delayed several times due to weather and other factors, Maddox said. The school system will try to get its renovation work on the cafeteria, Bailey Theatre and science labs done mostly over the summer, but to avoid construction extending into the new school year, the work will begin April 29.

Temporary walls will be put up to block students off from construction zones. Maddox said all work will be done in the evening to avoid disrupting classes.

However, the loss of the kitchen means that administrators and Child Nutrition Program staff had to come up with a new plan, with the approval of the Jefferson County Health Department, for feeding students through the end of the school year.

Breakfast and lunch will be cooked at Homewood Middle School and transported to the high school to serve. Temporary serving lines will be set up, but students will be able to use regular cafeteria seating.

More details and updates on the construction can be found on the school system’s website, homewood.k12.al.us.