HCS computer science teacher receives appointment from governor

Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools
Homewood High School computer science teacher Fred Major was appointed to the Alabama Computer Science Education Advisory Council by Governor Ivey.
This Council plays a crucial role in shaping the state's vision for computer science education and ensuring that all students have the opportunities to thrive in a technology-driven economy. The council consists of educators, business and industry representatives, and others that work in or advocate for computer science education.
Major's experience as a computer science teacher will be a valuable asset in understanding the skills students and teachers need to succeed in an increasingly technology-driven world.
Homewood City Schools said they are proud to have Major serve the state to ensure all students have access to quality computer science education in Alabama.
--Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools