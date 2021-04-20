HCS Announces Shades Cahaba Elementary School Principal

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson.

Wendy Story is the new principal of Shades Cahaba Elementary School.

Story currently serves as Shades Cahaba’s assistant principal of curriculum and instruction, where she helps lead the faculty in developing engaging learning opportunities for all students and reviews data to set goals for school priorities and student growth. Story is a Homewood High School graduate and has 20 years of experience in elementary education serving as a teacher, instructional technology specialist, and an administrator.

“It is an honor to continue to serve this wonderful community, school district, and the students and families of Shades Cahaba,” Story said. “Homewood holds a special place in my heart, and the amazing experiences and wonderful teachers I had as a student are what inspired me to become an educator.

“I am excited to work with our faculty and staff to support our students and families and carry out Shades Cahaba’s long history of educating, respecting, protecting, and loving children,” she said.

While at Shades Cahaba, Story has prioritized character education through planning and implementing NEST (Nurturing Every Student Together) groups for students and staff. She also worked to develop the school’s MakerSpace, a place where students learn by discovery and get exposure to future technologies.

Story is a Nationally Board Certified Teacher and has served as President of the Alabama NBCT Network. She has also served on the Birmingham Southern College Education Advisory Council and is a member of the Association for Supervision and Curriculum Development and the American Educational Research Association. Story has presented at many local, state and international learning conferences including the Alabama Association of Professors of Educational Leadership Conference this year.

“Dr. Story is a strong advocate for our students, faculty and staff, and families,” said HCS Superintendent Justin Hefner “She has a true love and passion for educating and empowering all of our students, and we look forward to the wonderful things she will continue to do for the students and families in Homewood.”

Story received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. From Samford University, she earned an additional master’s degree in instructional leadership, her educational specialist degree, and doctorate of education.

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson