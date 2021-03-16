HCS announces early dismissal for Wednesday

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Homewood City Schools will dismiss students at 1 p.m. March 17 due to the threat of severe weather Wednesday afternoon.

All extracurricular activities and the Extended Day Program will be canceled Wednesday as well. HCS will continue to monitor the weather and talk with the Jefferson County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) throughout the night and Wednesday morning in case any other changes need to be made to the school schedule.

Gov. Kay Ivey declared a state of emergency because of the severe weather, and the state of emergency begins 6 p.m. March 16. The severe weather event has the potential for strong winds, flooding, hail and tornados, the proclamation said. The weather is expected to cause significant damage to property and disrupt utility systems, the proclamation said.