HCS announces delayed start date for fall 2020 classes

Homewood City Schools students will have one more week of summer break than they originally expected.

Classes were originally scheduled to return Aug. 12. But after a decision made by the Homewood City Schools Board of Education last night, the fall 2020 semester is now scheduled to start Aug. 19.

The last day of school for students was also pushed back, from May 25 to May 27, 2021. 

“This change allows five additional teacher workdays to focus on training for our faculty and staff regarding new health and safety protocols, including processes for cleaning and disinfecting spaces, and any other recommended public health procedures that may be required,” the school system said in a statement. “Additionally, teachers will be adjusting their typical instructional plans for the coming year to ensure that key concepts from the previous grade level were mastered by students, in light of spring eLearning.”

The updated 2020-2021 academic calendar follows recommendations of state Superintendent Eric Mackey, the school system said. 

