Police teach Hall-Kent students street safety

× 1 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Police Officer Landon Adams instructs Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students on safety while crossing the street on April 18, 2019. × 2 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Police Officer Landon Adams instructs Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students on safety while crossing the street on April 18, 2019. × 3 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students practice safely crossing Oak Grove Road on April 18, 2019. × 4 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students practice safely crossing Oak Grove Road on April 18, 2019. × 5 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Homewood Police Officer Landon Adams instructs Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students on safety while crossing the street on April 18, 2019. × 6 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Superintendent Bill Cleveland helps Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students cross Oak Grove Road on April 18, 2019. × 7 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Superintendent Bill Cleveland helps Hall-Kent Elementary kindergarten students cross Oak Grove Road on April 18, 2019. × 8 of 8 Expand Sydney Cromwell Hall-Kent Elementary students walk to Patriot Park for a street crossing safety lesson on April 18, 2019. Prev Next

Homewood Police Officers spent most of the school day on Thursday, April 18, teaching Hall-Kent Elementary students how to safely cross a road.

The safety day was set up by the city and school system after neighborhood complaints of unsupervised children running across Oak Grove Road at Patriot Park and not using crosswalks.

Police officers taught the students one class at a time during their physical education period. The officers went over crossing signals, crosswalks and making eye contact with drivers to make sure they stop before crossing.

After a short lesson, the classes each got a chance to walk back and forth across Oak Grove Road and demonstrate what they had learned.

Ward 2 Councilor Andrew Wolverton, who helped organize the event, said the school system is considering a similar program at the other two elementary schools.