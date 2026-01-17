Hall-Kent Elementary unveils historical marker honoring school’s origins

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools

On Thursday morning, Jan. 15, Hall-Kent Elementary School held a special ceremony to unveil an official historical marker honoring the school’s founding and the families who made it possible.

The original school building was completed in 1928 on land donated by the Kent family. The late Mr. Raleigh and Mrs. Edna Mae Kent made the donation to support education for children in the Oak Grove, Green Springs and Shades Mountain communities.

Four generations of the Kent family attended the unveiling, joining school and district leaders to celebrate the school's legacy.

Homewood City Schools recognized the importance of the moment and the lasting impact the Kent family’s contribution continues to have on students today.