Ellen Maple named Assistant Principal of Hall-Kent Elementary

by

Homewood City Schools has named Ellen Maple a new Assistant Principal of Hall-Kent Elementary.

Maple will join Jill Walden (Principal) and Ashley Paulk (Assistant Principal) on the Hall-Kent Administrative Team beginning next school year.

For the past 13 years,Maple has served Hall-Kent students as a counselor, offering support to students and families over the years.