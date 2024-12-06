Accolades: Hall-Kent Elementary raises $81,000 with fall festival, HHS band going to 2026 Rose Parade

× Expand Photo by Sarah Owens. A child has his face painted at Hall-Kent Elementary’s annual Fall Festival on Nov. 2.

Hall-Kent Elementary celebrated its annual fall festival on Nov. 2, raising $81,000 in the school’s only fundraiser. The event featured rides, inflatables, games, a cake walk, a bake sale, food sponsored by Pihakis Restaurant Group, face painting, a balloon artist, a silent auction and more.

In other school-related news, here are a few notable happenings: