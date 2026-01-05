Get to know Homewood High School senior Shelby Parks

× 1 of 3 Expand Submitted Shelby Parks Shelby Parks is a senior at Homewood High School. × 2 of 3 Expand Submitted Shelby Park sings Shelby Park on stage. × 3 of 3 Expand Submitted Shelby Parks on stage with Sean Dietrich. Shelby Parks signs on stage with humorist and performer Sean Dietrich. Prev Next

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: Hey y’all! I’m Shelby Parks, and I’m a senior at Homewood High School! I’ve lived in Homewood my whole life, and I’ve got two sisters who go to Homewood, too!

Q: Congratulations on becoming the head drum major! This is such an incredible accomplishment! Why did you aspire to be the head drum major? What is the best part of being the head drum major? What does it mean to you to be the spokesperson for the Homewood High School band?

A: I wanted to be a drum major after our 50th anniversary celebration my freshman year. Seeing how our band had affected so many people across the last five decades made me want to take full advantage of the four years of this band’s history I get to be a part of, and give back to, an organization that had already poured so much into me. The best part of being drum major is looking out onto the field at halftime and feeling this overwhelming sense of pride that you get to be a leader of this incredible, talented group of people. And of course, the uniform is definitely a perk. To me, being the spokesperson for the band means that every time I give an interview or conduct at halftime, I am representing not only my other 400 band members but the thousands of members who came before them. I get to be the person who shows guests, interviewers, members of other bands and even the Rose Parade president just how amazing the Homewood Band is, and I could not be more honored.

Q: What other extracurricular activities do you participate in?

A: I’m a soloist and soprano one vocal captain for The Network show choir and a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Government Association, honors jazz band and Pops Community Band, and I work for 2 Men and a Pig!

Q: I know you are also an incredible singer. What is your favorite type of song to sing? Do you have a favorite song that you sing? If so, what is it and why?

A: I love singing big, belty songs with dynamic contrast and lots of jazz! My favorite song to sing is “Raven” from the musical “Brooklyn.” I love to sing it while my voice teacher plays piano because we will riff off of each other, making the song unique and fun every time we do it.

Q: Congratulations on also being named a National Merit Semifinalist. You have so many amazing accomplishments! You have already achieved so much. Which accomplishment are you most proud of and why?

A: I am most proud of making drum major my junior year. Becoming a drum major requires you to go through the most rigorous audition process at Homewood High School. You have to have excellent interview skills, conducting ability and most of all the ability to lead. The audition process starts in January with the actual audition in May. When I got the call from Mr. Cooper that I had made it, I just started bawling because I was so overwhelmed with joy and pride.

Q: Where do you plan to attend college and what do you plan to major in?

A: I am not sure where I want to go to college yet, but I am auditioning for many places! I plan to major in commercial voice or jazz vocal studies!

Q: Your senior year will be a success if … what?

A: My senior year will be a success if we have an amazing time at the Rose Parade, which I know will happen!

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: My role model is my mom. She is the hardest-working, most selfless person I know. She is kind and giving to everyone and is steadfast in her beliefs and thoughts. She has seen every halftime show, show choir performance and concert I’ve been in and is constantly supporting my sisters and me to reach our goals. She has taught me the value of determination, independence and working hard to achieve your goals.

Q: What advice would you give incoming freshmen to Homewood High School?

A: I would advise them to get involved! Join a few activities and see what you love and who your people are! Building and finding a community in high school is so important!

Q: What is something about you that others would be surprised to learn? (This can be something funny, a hidden talent, etc.)

A: I am an ice cream connoisseur! My local top three are chocolate raspberry truffle from Bruster’s, Valrhona chocolate from Big Spoon and sour cherry — also from Big Spoon! The best ice cream I’ve ever had, though, is from Hattie Jane’s in Nashville!

Q: What is your favorite quote and why?

A: My favorite quote is “No pressure, no diamonds” (Thomas Carlyle). To me, it is a reminder that struggle and hard work are integral parts of success and that nothing good ever comes easy.

Q: If you could choose three adjectives to describe yourself, what would they be? Why?

A: Determined, outgoing, confident