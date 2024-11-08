Get to know: Homewood City Schools' new communications director McCall Hardison

McCall Hardison is Homewood City Schools’ new communication director. In this interview, she shares what she loves about her job and memories of her favorite teacher when she was in school.

Q: What inspired you to work in education?

A: I was inspired to work in the education industry after many years in small business and tech because I'm just so proud to tell the stories of what's happening within our schools—the work that our teachers are doing. It is just the best stories that I could tell. And so, I am so honored to be in this role.

Q: What is something great about your school?

A: I love how Homewood City Schools is focused on serving every student in the district and giving each student a unique opportunity to be successful where they are with what they're interested in. And, that comes in through a lot of different ways; through academics, through athletics, through student groups. There are so many ways for a student to thrive here in Homewood, and I am so proud that our schools, our teachers and administrators help make that happen.

Q: Tell us something about you that people might not know.

A: Funny enough, my first job was when I was a senior in high school, working for the student television station for our school district's news channel. And so, it was a great opportunity for me to work and record board meetings and be one of the morning anchors.

It was a great opportunity for me, and now I really feel like it's full circle working here in communications—just a little bit of a different flavor.

Q: Tell us about an educator who was important to you while in school.

A: My favorite teacher was my fifth grade teacher Mr. Judris, or Mr. J, and he just helped me fall in love with reading for pleasure and finding books that I absolutely adored. And so, he left a big mark on me, as I am a lifelong reader and love doing it, and that's a lot because of the books he gave me.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of your job?

A: The most rewarding part of my job is to talk about everyone else. I am just so honored to be able to take in what is happening in the district, and then tell our community about it. I'm so proud of the work that students and teachers and administrators do to make this a special place, and I just want to tell people what makes it special.