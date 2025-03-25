Get to know: Creator Collective member Allie Rezek

Expand Photo courtesy of Allie Rezek Allie Rezek, a Homewood resident and student at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, is a participant in the inaugural Starnes Media Creator Collective.

Allie Rezek is a member of the Starnes Media Creator Collective who will be working with the Homewood Star this spring. In this interview, Rezek discusses her interest in writing and the numerous extracurricular activities she’s involved with.

Q: Tell us about yourself.

A: Hi, I'm Allie Rezek. I am a tenth grader at the Alabama School of Fine Arts, where I study creative writing.

Q: Why did you apply to be part of the Creator Collective?

A: I originally reached out to Starnes Media a while back because I was interested to see if they had any student internships for teenagers, and I was pleased to hear that the Creator Collective would be starting in a few months.

So, I applied for that mainly because I have really been interested in journalism and creative media lately, and I really want to grow my storytelling.

Q: What activities are you involved with?

A: I do a lot of extracurriculars. I am a member of the Agricultural Science Union at my school. I'm also a member of the Homewood Public Library Teen Advisory Board, and I'm also a McWane Science Center volunteer. I'm also the founder of the Crisis Center's Teen Leadership Board, and applications [for the leadership board] should be open right now, I believe.

And, I do a lot more other things, but those are the main ones.

Q: What do you hope to do after high school?

A: I am still figuring out what I want to do with my life after high school, but I do know I want to write. I don't know what that will look like, though, in ten years, but I'm really interested in journalism, poetry, fiction, etc. As long as I'm able to have a job where I can write, I think I will be happy.

Q: What is your dream job?

A: I don't know exactly what job I want to have in the future. That is still being determined, but I just know I want to write, you know. Whether that's being a journalist or something else, I want to be able to write.

Q: What is a fun fact about you?

A: I always go blank when someone asks for a fun fact about myself, but for this question, the first thing I thought of was that I met Peyton List at an Alabama fair about five years ago, and she's a star in some Disney shows and "Cobra Kai." So. I guess that's fun.