Get To Know: Christie Morman, Homewood High teacher

× Expand Christie Morman

Christie Morman teaches AP Psychology at Homewood High School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject do you teach?

A: I have been a teacher for 30 years, and currently I teach AP Psychology. … I’ve taught a lot of things, but AP Psychology is my favorite — and that’s what I’ve done here at Homewood for 20 years.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I would say one of the biggest things that inspired me to become a teacher was seeing my mom and both my aunts as teachers and how they made a difference in people’s lives.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher was Ms. Hall in high school geometry. I had a really hard time with geometry in high school, and she was always there to help me before school, after school, anytime, and just was sincere and compassionate and understanding.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: The most rewarding part of being a teacher — there are lots — I think is knowing that you can make a difference in the life of a child. Very few jobs give you that opportunity, and sometimes it takes years to see that, but it happens when you’ve been around long enough. And that’s just the most rewarding thing; knowing that I’ll make a difference for the rest of their life, hopefully, because of my actions.

By STAFF

Christie Morman teaches AP Psychology at Homewood High School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject do you teach?

A: I have been a teacher for 30 years, and currently I teach AP Psychology. … I’ve taught a lot of things, but AP Psychology is my favorite — and that’s what I’ve done here at Homewood for 20 years.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I would say one of the biggest things that inspired me to become a teacher was seeing my mom and both my aunts as teachers and how they made a difference in people’s lives.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher was Ms. Hall in high school geometry. I had a really hard time with geometry in high school, and she was always there to help me before school, after school, anytime, and just was sincere and compassionate and understanding.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: The most rewarding part of being a teacher — there are lots — I think is knowing that you can make a difference in the life of a child. Very few jobs give you that opportunity, and sometimes it takes years to see that, but it happens when you’ve been around long enough. And that’s just the most rewarding thing; knowing that I’ll make a difference for the rest of their life, hopefully, because of my actions.