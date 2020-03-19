Funding fun and physical health: New Creative Montessori School gym under construction

× 1 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Creative Montessori School groundbreaking Children smile and applaud during a groundbreaking ceremony for a new gymnasium at the Creative Montessori School. Construction for the project began in March, and fundraising for phase two will continue. × 2 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Creative Montessori School groundbreaking Emily Vanlandingham, the capital campaign chair, speaks about the success of fundraising efforts. × 3 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Creative Montessori School groundbreaking Greg Smith, executive director at the Creative Montessori School, speaks during a groundbreaking ceremony for the school’s new gymnasium Feb. 21. × 4 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Creative Montessori School groundbreaking Campaign members and community leaders participate in a groundbreaking ceremony. × 5 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Creative Montessori School groundbreaking Nora Otulana, 7, left, and Sloan Strauss, 5, hold up a banner to show the $2,028.54 raised by students at the Creative Montessori School donating pocket change to help fundraising efforts for a new gymnasium during the groundbreaking ceremony. × 6 of 7 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Creative Montessori School groundbreaking Margot Chitwood, 11, and Gavin Vanlandingham, 10, unroll a banner showing $1,674,893 raised for a new gymnasium at the Creative Montessori School. Construction for the project will begin in March as fundraising for Phase II will continue. × 7 of 7 Expand Rendering courtesy of Creative Montessori School. The Creative Montessori School has started construction on its new gymnasium, which should be completed by the end of the year. Prev Next

When construction began in March on the Creative Montessori School’s new gymnasium, personnel, parents and, most importantly, students, were seeing the long-awaited “last piece of the puzzle” of the campus’ major transformation fall into place.

The new gym, along with the repurposing of the old structure into additional classroom space, is the primary focus of phase two. It’s the last step in a long process to update, renovate and expand much of the school’s physical campus, said Greg Smith, CMS executive director.

“From 2012 to 2016, with generous donations, we were able to implement phase one that resulted in new administration and preschool buildings, a renovated elementary building, new library space and lunchroom and so much more,” he said. “But that still left the gym.”

According to Smith, the current structure originally housed construction equipment and was converted into a gym in the 1980s.

“It’s used daily by toddlers through eighth-graders but is basically just open space and doesn’t fit our needs,” Smith said. “We knew during Phase One we would seek the opportunity to build a new gym, purchased property and created plans in 2018, and in 2019 began fundraising.”

The total cost of the gym is just under $2 million, with the majority of that raised through donations.

Once completed, the CMS gym will offer 3,500 square feet with an additional 1,200 square feet of support and storage space, which makes physical education coach Peter Gamble very happy.

“Doubling the floor space is a huge win for me, and sliding doors can expand it into the outside, giving even more space,” Gamble said. “Most classes have about 30 kids, so it will allow more freedom of movement and generally make activities better.”

CMS PE is tailored to age to help increase skill level and can include kicking games; throwing without human targets; underhand rolling; striking tennis and soccer balls; and kickball. The new gym will include basketball goals and telescopic seating for school-wide activities such as assemblies and performances, he said.

“It’s a very exciting project, and while students may not verbalize it to you, having extra space that matches the quality of the rest of campus will be enjoyed by everybody,” Gamble said. “It will be so beneficial to their experience.”

Two CMS students, Audrey Thrower, 10, and Aarnav Sammeta, 8, did have very specific comments about participating in physical education and changes a new facility will bring about.

According to fifth-grader Audrey, her favorite PE game is Yoshi, “where you run to the opposite side of the gym and whichever team gets all their players there first wins."

“I like how Coach Gamble invents games that include exercise but are still fun to play,” she said. “The old gym has been there a long time, and the new gym will have a basketball court and more room to play. It’ll provide a fresh environment, which will be so different and nice.”

Third-grader Aarnav, who prefers a game called container ball that combines throwing, catching and tagging, said they’ll be able to use the new gym more.

“It’ll be nicer. I’ve gotten a lot of bruises, so I don’t think I’ll have as many bruises with the new gym floor,” Aarnav said. “There’s more room for activities, and I can go inside when it’s hot.”

Emily Vanlandingham is not only chair of the successful CMS capital campaign — Advancing the Movement Another 50 Years — she and husband, Sean, are parents of two students. Olivia, 13, is an eighth-grader, while Gavin, 10, is a fourth-grader. Both began attending the school at age 3.

According to Vanlandingham, the Creative Montessori School enrolls 250 students each year from 18 months through eighth grade. Learning is tailored to the individual child, and students remain in the same multi-age classroom with the same teachers for three years while assisted by older students as mentors.

Vanlandingham said the advantage of attendance longevity is a tremendous asset.

“It’s so valuable to have children in the same school that so uniquely meets their needs, and faculty and administration understands them as individuals,” she said. “They are empowered to take ownership of their education, and it’s not just academics. They develop critical thinking, self-concept and problem solving just like going to a real job in the real world.”

According to Vanlandingham, the success of the CMS capital campaign is due primarily to those closest to the school: parents past and present, faculty and students.

“We’re a socially and economically diverse population with low tuition and not a lot of families with deep pockets yet so many of those with students here now and with kids that attended long ago came forward,” she said. “Our faculty donated over $25,000 and our students, with lemonade stands and other projects, gave over $2,000. That makes a huge statement about our school.”

Smith, the executive director, agreed, praising the devotion and support shown the Creative Montessori School.

“It’s all about serving the kids’ needs, the needs of the campus and the needs over the next 25 to 30 years of the CMS physical plant,” he said. “Leaving a legacy for future shareholders to benefit from and to manage is a rewarding experience.”