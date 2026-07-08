From Patriot to Army Cadet: Homewood soccer captain earns coveted West Point appointment

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler. Ryanne Ezekiel spent her high school career as an integral part of the Homewood High School soccer program.

As the final whistle sounded at the state championship soccer match, Ryanne Ezekiel stood on the field facing a difficult reality. Homewood High School’s remarkable postseason run had come to an end.

For many athletes, the moment would have been defined by disappointment. Instead, what Ryanne remembers most is what happened afterward.

Coaches embraced her. Teachers sought her out. Mentors stopped to offer words of encouragement. In one of the hardest moments of her high school career, she found herself surrounded by people who had helped shape her into the young woman she had become.

For the Homewood High School Class of 2026 graduate, it was a fitting reflection of the values that have guided her journey — a journey that will soon take her from Homewood to the United States Military Academy at West Point.

“I really hope that, even when I get there and I’m being challenged, I can still put everyone else before myself,” Ryanne said. “Instead of worrying about my own success, I hope I can focus on building everyone else up.”

That mindset is one of the reasons her appointment to West Point feels less like a college decision and more like a calling.

A DIFFERENT KIND OF DREAM

Expand Photo courtesy of Ryanne Ezekiel. Ryanne Ezekiel is heading to West Point to begin her college journey.

Ryanne has never been afraid of hard work.

A standout student who completed six Advanced Placement courses, she balanced a demanding academic schedule while serving as captain of the Homewood High girls soccer team. She has played soccer for most of her life, competed at high levels and helped lead the Patriots to a state championship appearance during her senior season.

But unlike many students planning for college, Ryanne never viewed higher education simply as the next expected step.

“College was never meant to be a party for me,” she said. “I always saw it as a growing opportunity — to better myself for the future.”

This resolve has served her well; the path to West Point is notoriously difficult. In addition to strong academics and athletic achievement, candidates must secure congressional nominations, complete extensive applications, pass physical fitness evaluations, submit essays and recommendations and undergo rigorous reviews.

In addition to meeting all the other benchmarks, Ryanne earned nominations from U.S. Representative Terri Sewell and both Alabama senators — an accomplishment few applicants achieve.

Initially, West Point entered the picture through soccer recruiting opportunities. She attended a camp at the academy during the summer before her senior year, hoping to learn more about the school, but what she found there exceeded her every expectation.

A local family connected to the academy welcomed her during the visit and introduced her to the culture, traditions and history that make West Point unique.

“They showed me every little detail about the history,” Ryanne recalled. “West Point is literally living, breathing history.”

She toured monuments and memorials, learned about distinguished graduates who had shaped the nation and experienced the deep sense of purpose that permeates the academy.

One moment in particular stands out as particularly poignant to Ryanne. During the tour, she visited a statue where visitors traditionally spin the spurs on a soldier’s boots for good luck.

“That was the moment,” she said. “When you know, you know.”

By the end of the visit, Ryanne could picture herself there. Not because of soccer or prestige but because she had found a place that aligned with who she wanted to become.

THE HOMEWOOD DIFFERENCE

As she prepares to leave Alabama for New York, Ryanne knows exactly what she will miss most: the Homewood community. She credits Homewood City Schools with helping her become a well-rounded person rather than simply a successful student.

She also believes Homewood’s teachers genuinely invest in students as individuals.

That support system has helped shape the person she is today.

“I am incredibly proud to see Ryanne find such a perfect fit at West Point,” Homewood High School Principal Dr. Joel Henneke said. “I have known Ryanne for almost seven years and witnessed how she has consistently modeled the discipline and intellectual fortitude necessary to excel in an environment of rigorous physical and academic demands.”

Henneke believes Ryanne’s character and work ethic will continue to serve her well in the years ahead.

His confidence reflects what many in the Homewood community already know: that Ryanne’s accomplishments are rooted not simply in talent but in discipline, humility and a genuine desire to serve others.

THE NEXT MISSION

Ryanne’s departure was set for June 27 for Beast, West Point’s intensive seven-week summer training program for incoming cadets. After that, she will begin four years at one of the nation’s most demanding academic institutions before fulfilling at least five years of active-duty military service.

She is considering a future in cyber operations or signal communications and hopes to study mathematical fields related to operations research and logistical optimization.

Yet when Ryanne talks about her future, she rarely focuses on titles, ranks or personal achievements. Instead, she talks about growth, character and, most of all, service.

“I always felt like I was meant for more,” she said. “I wanted to grow in different areas and become a different type of person.”

In a world that often measures success by personal gain, Ryanne Ezekiel has chosen a path defined by responsibility, sacrifice and leadership. While her road through West Point and military service will not be easy, those who know Ryanne best have little doubt that she is ready for the challenge because she is dedicated to her mission to serve.