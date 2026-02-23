From first steps to center stage: Homewood show choirs strike a powerful chord

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Jenny Firth. The Homewood High School show choir The Homewood High School show choir. × 2 of 2 Expand April Coffey The Homewood Middle School show choir The Homewood Middle School show choir. Prev Next

On a winter afternoon in Homewood, harmonies spill down the hallways as students rehearse — counting steps, catching their breath and refining every detail. The scene is equal parts discipline and joy, reflecting a show choir program that thrives on collaboration, creativity and an extraordinary level of commitment.

As the 2026 competition season gets underway, Homewood’s middle and high school show choirs are entering the year with full schedules, national ambitions and a shared emphasis on growth, teamwork and high-energy performance.

Homewood Middle School’s show choir is composed of 66 students — 35 girls and 31 boys — according to director Audrey Sivley. “This is the largest group of boys that we have ever had in middle school show choir,” she said, an indicator of just how popular show choir has become in the Homewood schools.

At Homewood High School, three competitive show choirs anchor the program. Continuum, a mixed group for freshmen, includes 41 members. Nexus, an advanced all-women’s choir, has 58 performers. The Network, the school’s advanced mixed ensemble, features 66 students. In addition, the program has revived a non-competitive concert choir open to any Homewood High School student without an audition. Byron Mosquera, a Homewood High School graduate, is now the high school’s director, aided by Assistant Director Cody McDonald.

“We are most proud of how many students want to be a part of the program — and the progress they make from freshman year to senior year,” said Mosquera. “These students work so hard to perfect their craft.”

That work has paid off. Last season, all three competitive groups from Homewood High School won their respective divisions at two of four competitions. All three made finals at the Oak Mountain Invitational, with Nexus also advancing to finals at the Auburn Show Choir Showdown. Network achieved its first undefeated season in program history, traveling to Los Angeles and sweeping the competition.

“All of these accomplishments are a byproduct of their dedication and hard work,” Mosquera said.

Auditions are held each spring at both the middle school and high school and mirror the intensity of collegiate and professional environments. Homewood High School upperclassmen audition in quartets — bass, tenor, alto and soprano — singing a prepared piece and performing a 45-second dance. Each incoming freshman prepares a solo and learns a separate dance combination. Catherine Shoenner, a ninth-grade member of Continuum, describes auditions in three words: “Fear, competition and effort.”

At the middle school, students perform a 30-second individual vocal selection and a dance in small groups. All auditions are scored by judges from outside the Homewood area.

For students, the rigor builds more than musical skill — it builds community.

“What I love most about being in show choir is the sense of family and teamwork,” said Dennis White, Jr., a member of Network. “Everyone works toward the same goal, and it feels amazing when all the singing, dancing and hard work come together in a performance.”

Balancing that workload can be demanding. “Learning music, mastering choreography and building endurance while keeping up with school is exhausting,” White said. “But it pushes you to be more confident and prepared.”

Freshmen feel that challenge immediately. “What I love most is the community and commitment,” said Shoenner. “It pushes me to my limits and challenges me to give 110%.”

That preparation begins even earlier at Homewood Middle School, where the Patriot Singers show choir focuses on student growth, teamwork and confidence while consistently earning recognition at regional competitions. The 2026 middle school competition show was arranged by Chris Schiller and choreographed by JJ Jones. The middle school’s assistant director is Hannah Hensarling, a former Homewood show choir student herself. Sivley, who is in her first year as a show choir director, has participated in show choir since her middle school years.

“I am most looking forward to the students seeing just how much their hard work throughout the year pays off in competition season,” Sivley said. “I want to see their confidence boosted and them feel proud of their performance.”

“My favorite thing about show choir competition season is meeting people from other schools and seeing their shows,” said eighth-grade vocal captain Caleb Siegel. “The most challenging part is singing and dancing at the same time.”

Others look forward to moments in the spotlight. “I love dancing on stage,” said dance captain Layne Ayers, who will perform a tap solo this season. “I am really excited for that.”

For many, experience brings confidence. “Because this is my second year, I’m much less nervous and more excited,” said Samantha Dilleshaw. “I’m also looking forward to seeing my friends from other schools perform.”

That sense of community is intentional. Mosquera describes the program as a massive collaborative effort — one that requires planning nearly a year in advance.

“It’s like running three smaller-scale Broadway shows that we take on the road,” he said. Creative teams sift through thousands of songs, design costumes and sets; hire arrangers and choreographers; and rely on parent volunteers — from sewing teams to set designers — to bring each vision to life.

Homewood audiences have multiple chances to see the results. The program hosts holiday concerts, a parent preview before competition season, a spring showcase and community performances throughout the year. This season also includes national exposure, with Network and Nexus performing on the Grand Ole Opry stage at Show Choir Nationals in Nashville.

While trophies matter, Mosquera says the true goal goes deeper.

“We want students to feel a sense of accomplishment and pride,” he said. “We want them to create unforgettable memories — and to take that work ethic with them into college and the workforce.”

As the curtain rises on the 2026 season, Homewood’s show choirs are doing more than competing. They are building confidence, cultivating artistry and proving that from first steps to center stage, the journey is as powerful as the performance itself.