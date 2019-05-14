Four to interview for Ward 2 BOE seat

× Expand File Photo

The Homewood City Council will interview four applicants for the Ward 2 Homewood Board of Education seat on Wednesday, May 15.

The seat is currently held by Jill Kimbrell, who has applied for reappointment. The member selected by the board will serve a five-year term.

Kimbrell was appointed in 2014, and she served as vice president during the 2015-2016 school year and as president in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years. Her background is in nursing and health care roles.

The other applicants are: