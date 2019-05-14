Four to interview for Ward 2 BOE seat

File Photo
The Homewood City Council will interview four applicants for the Ward 2 Homewood Board of Education seat on Wednesday, May 15.
The seat is currently held by Jill Kimbrell, who has applied for reappointment. The member selected by the board will serve a five-year term.
Kimbrell was appointed in 2014, and she served as vice president during the 2015-2016 school year and as president in the 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 school years. Her background is in nursing and health care roles.
The other applicants are:
- Jeanne Merchant, who has two kids in the school system. According to her application, Merchant was active in Hall-Kent Elementary's PTO, serving on the donation committee and as president, president-elect and parliamentarian. She works as a program manager at UAB School of Medicine and has worked in various roles with the university since 1998.
- Mary Michael Kelley, who holds master's degrees in public administration and in education administration. She has a son in Homewood schools and currently works as executive director of the Epilepsy Foundation of Alabama, as a program manager at UAB School of Medicine and for her own consulting firm. Kelley's background includes work in a number of Birmingham-area nonprofits and working in student activities roles at Carson-Newman and Maryville colleges, both in Tennessee.
- Elizabeth Spann, a Birmingham City Schools employee since 1983. She has had two children in the Homewood school system. Spann holds bachelor's and master's degrees in early childhood education and she currently works as a reading coach, though she previously taught kindergarten. According to her application, she has also actively volunteered with the school system from elementary through high school.