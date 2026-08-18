Five Homewood-area students accepted to Alabama School of Fine Arts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts

Five Homewood-area students have been accepted to the Alabama School of Fine Arts for the 2026-2027 school year.

The local students are among 100 new students from across Alabama joining the state-funded public school in downtown Birmingham, which provides intensive specialty instruction in the arts, mathematics and science.

The Homewood-area students are Clara Gunter and Libby Nash, who will study dance; Tamar Resnick and Sebastian Leier Marquez, who will study math and science; and Harper Stewart, who will study theater arts.

ASFA serves students in grades 7-12. Students spend each morning completing academic coursework that exceeds state high school diploma standards before devoting extended time each day to their chosen specialty.

The school's specialty programs include creative writing, dance, music, theater arts, visual arts and advanced mathematics and science. The approach is designed to give students sustained opportunities to develop their skills, creativity and individual voices while completing their academic education.

ASFA currently enrolls about 350 students. Because the school draws students from throughout Alabama, dormitory rooms and meals are available for those who live beyond commuting distance.

Prospective students and families interested in learning more about ASFA will have an opportunity to visit during the school's Open House for Prospective Students on Saturday, Oct. 17.

More information about the school and its admissions process is available asfaschool.org.