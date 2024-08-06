First day advice with Hall-Kent Elementary's Lindsay Pugh

× Expand Lindsay Pugh is a teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary School.

Q: Tell us about your first day of school.

A: The first day of school is always one of the sweetest days. I really enjoy getting to meet all of my new students, and I use the first day to set the foundation for what the next nine months is going to be. So, we use this day to do a lot of team building activities, get to know one another. Learn about me as their teacher, get to know the classroom, and just use the day to really set the tone for what the next year is going to be.

Q: What would you tell your younger self on their first day of school?

A: I love this question of what would you tell your younger self on the first day of school because I have the privilege of teaching fourth grade, and fourth grade was my favorite year, hands down, in elementary school. And so if I could go back and talk to myself during that year, I would tell myself exactly what I tell my students every single year on the first day of school, and that is many kids grow up and regret being mean, but they'll never regret being kind. And so, just reminding myself and my students of how your words and your actions have power. And so are you going to make someone feel like a failure or are you going to make someone feel special? Are you going to love someone? Are you going to make them feel like they do not belong? And so just really prioritizing how powerful our words and our actions are and just how important the act of kindness is to everyone.

Q: What advice do you have for incoming students or parents on the first day of classes?

A: My biggest piece of advice for any student or parent on the first day of school would be just to relax and trust in your teacher. We have been preparing for you. We are ready for you and we are going to make sure that you have a wonderful year. So, just show up, be ready to learn, do your best and know that we are here, your faculty and staff, your administrator, your teachers at your school. It's a safe place. So just know that you are loved and you are cared for and all you have to do is be yourself.

Q: What were you most excited for on the first day of your senior year?

A: Thinking back to my senior year, which, honestly, feels like forever ago. I remember—I'm a very sentimental person—so I remember labeling everything as my last first. So, my last first day of high school or K-12, and it being such a bittersweet time. And so my friends and I all met together and we had breakfast before the first day and then we carpooled to school and just we listened to music and we just shared our favorite stories throughout the last 11 years that we had together. And so that was a really sweet way to kick off one of the best years. And I also remember being super excited to finally be able to take a picture holding up our hands as the year of our graduation year. So, I graduated in 2017, so we all held up a one and a seven with our fingers and that being so fun.