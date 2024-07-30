Excitement, nerves mark beginning of new school year

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Charley Chewning, a senior in the Homewood Class of 2025 and a member of the Patriots’ state championship soccer team and math team, seen at Waldrop Stadium. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Charley Chewning, a member of Homewood High’s Class of 2025, on his first day of kindergarten in 2012 at Edgewood Elementary School. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Charley Chewning prior to the start of his senior year at Homewood High School; Charley will begin his first year as part of Homewood High’s Student Government Association as senior class president × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. Students work on a photosynthesis lab in an AP Biology class at Homewood High School. New courses available at Homewood High this year include AP Research, AP Human Geography, Forensic Science, Zoology and Sports Media and Event Production II. Prev Next

Charley Chewning is entering his senior year excited and a little nervous about what’s to come when the school year starts on Aug. 8.

He’s looking forward to the impact he can have on other students this year as the senior class president for Homewood High School’s Student Government Association, and he’s hopeful that the boys soccer team will bring home another state championship.

His Advanced Placement classes might be a bit of a challenge, but that’s exactly what he wanted. Chewning is stepping into the new school year prepared to work hard for his success, and he can’t wait to see where that leads him.

While Chewning’s first day of kindergarten may be far behind him, he does have some advice for younger kids: surround yourself with the right people who will push you to get better, and stay locked in. The hard work you put in will pay off.

His certainly has. As SGA president and a member of the math team, Beta club and the Homewood High boys soccer state champion team, Chewning has big plans for his future.

While he’s not entirely sure what he wants to do, he currently has his sights set on exploring more of the world. He also plans to apply to Vanderbilt University, Princeton University and Auburn University.

“I’ll have much more independence in college, obviously, and I can make my own money,” he said. “I’m most excited to just get out, while I love Homewood, to see more of the United States and also other countries.”

With roughly 4,400 students expected to be enrolled in Homewood schools this year, Chewning isn’t the only one excited for what the year holds.

“I am incredibly enthusiastic about the upcoming school year,” said Justin Hefner, the Homewood City Schools superintendent. “We’ve been diligently preparing over the summer months to ensure that our students have the best possible educational experience. Our dedicated faculty and staff have been involved in planning and training this summer that will support student success and foster a positive learning environment.”

Each school year brings changes, and this year that includes new classes, facility updates, new faces and more.

What’s new

Homewood schools are seeing new additions to the curriculum this year, including a few new classes at the high school and schedule changes at the middle school.

Following the introduction of an AP seminar course last year, which focused on enhancing students’ research and communication skills, students who completed this course can now enroll in the new AP research course. Additionally, other new courses being offered at Homewood High this year include AP Human Geography, Forensic Science, Zoology and Sports Media and Event Production II.

Homewood Middle will have a new bell schedule that allows for an additional class period called Patriot Time. The new schedule will include time for intervention, enrichment, remediation, completing missing assignments, opportunities for an additional elective or one of the two new options offered to Homewood Middle students: study hall or a fitness class.

Each of the elementary schools will also host their first family coding nights this fall. These events will provide an opportunity for families to engage in the same learning experiences as their students.

Aside from academic changes, many of Homewood’s facilities underwent construction and updates over the summer.

Some of the development projects include:

New turf at the Homewood High baseball field.

New batting cages and new turf at the Homewood High softball field.

LED lighting in the Homewood High competition gym.

Waldrop Stadium entered the final stages of its renovation that began last year, featuring a new entrance, LED lighting, a new locker room and a jumbotron.

Homewood Middle received new cooling towers for the air conditioning system.

Edgewood and Hall-Kent reconfigured areas to create new office and classroom spaces.

Who’s new

The school system is estimating roughly 73 new hires for the school year. There are 50 new teachers and 23 new staff members joining the team.

Notable hires include Marcus Harris, the new assistant principal at Homewood High School, and Mindy McBride as the new principal at Homewood Middle. McBride was previously the assistant principal at the high school.

They are also welcoming Elijah Garrison as the new boys basketball coach and Rick Baguley as the new athletic director.

So you’re new

If you’re new to Homewood City Schools, be sure to check out their website for information on their learning targets, the resources available at each school and the online registration portal.

Documents needed for registration of students entering grades 1-12 include:

Birth certificate

Alabama Immunization Form: Out-of-state or country immunization forms must be transferred to an Alabama Immunization Form.

Proof of residence: Current annual property tax notice; or Warranty Deed (only if home was purchased recently and a property tax notice in your name does not exist for the address; contingency sales contract is not acceptable; or Current lease in the name of the parent or court-appointed custodian (signed by lessee and lessor). A current lease in the name of the parent (or a letter) that lists the names of all occupants at the address and displays the lease expiration date should be provided. The signature page of the custodial contact and the landlord must be included in the document that is uploaded.

Current utility bill: a bill from Alabama Power or Spire displaying the service or property address in the name of parent or court-appointed custodian. The mailing portion will not be accepted.

Driver’s license (A valid driver’s license OR valid state-issued ID for at least one custodial contact of the student)

Custody papers (if applicable)

Withdrawal forms or transcript from previous school

Photographs are only accepted for driver’s licenses, birth certificate, social security card and immunization form. All other documents must be in PDF format.

Kindergarten registration requires the same documents, except for withdrawal forms or a transcript from a previous school.