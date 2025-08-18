EVENT REMINDER: Back to School Bash is Saturday

×
Photos by Brian Wallace.
0714 Back to School Bash
The Back to School Bash will feature some rides similar to those at We Love Homewood Day, pictured, in addition to new rides.
Back to School Bash
Where: Patriot Park
- When: Saturday, Aug. 23, 4:30-8:30 p.m.
- Call: 205-332-6700
- Web: homewoodparks.com/special-events
- Cost: $10 wristband for unlimited rides
- Details: This event kicks off the new school year with rides, bounce houses, food and live entertainment. There is no admission charge, but to jump and play on the bounce houses and ride the mechanical attractions, you can purchase a wristband that will provide unlimited access to everything. Proceeds from the wristband sales go to benefit the Homewood High School Band.