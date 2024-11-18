Photos: Edgewood Elementary reflects on a century of excellence

1 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Staff gathers in front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL for a ribbon cutting during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
2 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Staff gathers in front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL for a ribbon cutting during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.
3 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Kids play on a vintage Homewood firetruck front of Edgewood Elementary School in during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
4 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
The front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
5 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up museum exhibition in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
6 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up museum exhibition in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
7 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up museum exhibition in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
8 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up vintage tshirt table in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
9 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
10 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
11 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
12 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
13 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
14 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
15 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
16 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
17 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
18 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
19 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL hosts the Feather by Feather project during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
20 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
dgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL collects feathers with student and teachers' favorite memories during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
21 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL celebrates their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024 with a special cake. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
22 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
The inside of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
23 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
Students and teachers take a photo in front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
24 of 24
SAVANNAH SCHMIDT
The front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt
Edgewood Elementary School celebrated its 100th birthday on Nov. 17, 2024. The special event featured a ribbon cutting, a pop up museum in the gym, a time capsule of school artifacts in the library, a memory project, and a sweet treat. Cheers to 100 more years, Edgewood Elementary!