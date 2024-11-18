Photos: Edgewood Elementary reflects on a century of excellence

by

×

1 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-37.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Staff gathers in front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL for a ribbon cutting during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

2 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-29.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Staff gathers in front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL for a ribbon cutting during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt.

×

3 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-28.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Kids play on a vintage Homewood firetruck front of Edgewood Elementary School in during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

4 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-41.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

The front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

5 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-43.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up museum exhibition in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

6 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-30.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up museum exhibition in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

7 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-32.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up museum exhibition in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

8 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-39.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School displays a pop up vintage tshirt table in their gym in Homewood, AL for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

9 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-36.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

10 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-42.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

11 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-40.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

12 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-26.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

13 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-35.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

14 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-27.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

15 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-31.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

16 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-44.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

17 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-48.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

18 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-50.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL displays school artifacts from the past century for their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

19 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-34.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL hosts the Feather by Feather project during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

20 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

dgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL collects feathers with student and teachers' favorite memories during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

21 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-46.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL celebrates their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024 with a special cake. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

22 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-49.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

The inside of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

23 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-38.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

Students and teachers take a photo in front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

×

24 of 24

241117_Edgewood 100 years_ SLS-45.jpg

SAVANNAH SCHMIDT

The front of Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood, AL during their 100 year celebration on Nov. 17, 2024. Photo by Savannah Schmidt

Edgewood Elementary School celebrated its 100th birthday on Nov. 17, 2024. The special event featured a ribbon cutting, a pop up museum in the gym, a time capsule of school artifacts in the library, a memory project, and a sweet treat. Cheers to 100 more years, Edgewood Elementary! 