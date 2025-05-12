Get to know: Katherine Thompson, Edgewood Elementary

Katherine Thompson is a third-grade English language and social studies teacher at Edgewood Elementary School.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject do you teach?

A: This is my sixth year teaching. … Prior to last year, I taught all the subjects, and then last year we went departmentalized. I’m really enjoying teaching just those two subjects and getting to team-teach. I get to teach double the kids and get to know double the students and families.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I knew that I wanted to teach, and that is largely because of the wonderful teachers that I had growing up who taught me. But beyond that, they formed a relationship with me, loved me well, saw my potential, and encouraged me to be the best that I could be.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher when I was in school was my seventh-grade math teacher, Miss McGee. She was such a great teacher for so many reasons, but at the core of what she did, she formed relationships with her students, got to know them, and saw their potential.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: There are so many rewarding parts to being a teacher. I think the most rewarding is seeing my students grow up and seeing all that they’re accomplishing. And I love when they come back to visit me and share all that they’re doing with their lives.