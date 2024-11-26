Get to know: Edgewood teacher Katherine Thompson

Katherine Thompson is a third grade English language and social studies teacher at Edgewood Elementary School. In this interview, she shares what she enjoys about team-teaching and memories of her favorite teacher when she was in school.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject do you teach?

A: This is my sixth year teaching, and I teach English language arts and social studies. Prior to last year, I taught all the subjects, and then, last year, we went departmentalized.

And, I'm really enjoying teaching just those two subjects and getting to team-teach. So, I get to teach double the kids and get to know double the students and families. And also, I'm enjoying teaching those two subjects.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I love working with children, and so, really, from a very young age, I knew that I wanted to be a teacher and I didn't consider any other career path in college.

I knew that I wanted to teach, and that is largely because of the wonderful teachers that I had growing up that taught me. But, beyond that, they formed a relationship with me and they loved me well and saw my potential and encouraged me to be the best that I could be.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teacher when I was in school was my seventh grade math teacher, Miss McGee. She was such a great teacher for so many reasons, but, at the core of what she did, she formed relationships with her students and got to know them and saw their potential.

And so, she did that for me and really pulled that out of me and encouraged me to believe in myself. And she's part of the reason that I would say I'm a teacher.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: There are so many rewarding parts to being a teacher. I think that the most rewarding is seeing my students grow up, and seeing all that they're accomplishing. And, I love when they come back to visit me, and just seeing all that they're doing with their lives.

I love the relationships that I formed with them and also their families and just year after year that builds as I get more students. And so, it's a real privilege to get to be a part of these kids' and families' lives.