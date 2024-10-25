Get to know: Edgewood Elementary teacher Abigail Brock

Abigail Brock teaches third grade at Edgewood Elementary school. In this interview, she shares what she loves about teaching and her favorite subjects to teach.

Q: How long have you been a teacher and what subject do you teach?

A: This is my 12th year of teaching in elementary school. I teach all the subjects in third grade. I love teaching reading and writing, social studies the most. But, science and math are really applicable to everyday life, so they're fun to teach as well.

I also taught English as a Second Language to international adults before I started in elementary school for a year. And, I love working with all ages and all backgrounds.

Q: What inspired you to become an educator?

A: I was inspired to become an educator because I love working with kids. It started when I worked in after-school care as a volunteer tutor in college, and, growing up, when I was a camp counselor and I babysat kids. And I connected—it's like we could speak the same language.

And, I remember what it's like to be a kid and I try to treat every kid the way I would want my child to have an experience in their classroom if they were in my class.

Q: Tell us about your favorite teacher from when you were in school.

A: My favorite teachers in school were the ones that got to know my family. I specifically think of my third grade teacher and my sixth grade teacher because they had such sweet personalities. They connected with my parents as well.

And, my third grade teacher would let me help her with her bulletin boards and making copies and laminating, so I got a taste for the love of school as a child. And then, my sixth grade teacher did a book study onThe Hobbit, I remember.

Q: What is the most rewarding part of being a teacher?

A: The most rewarding part about being a teacher is the lifelong relationship I have because every year I get a new family; I get a classroom family with all my students and their parents and grandparents. Their families become part of my family for the rest of their lives.

And, I love to keep in touch with them and see them as they graduate high school and how they grow up and the path they take. It's a blessing and a joy.