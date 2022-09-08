Edgewood principal selected for state award

× Expand Jeremy Raines

Edgewood Elementary School Principal Laura Tate has been selected for the 2023 Outstanding Administrator Award by the Alabama Music Educators Association. AMEA honors outstanding administrators who have shown a special interest & dedication to music education in Alabama.

Dr. Tate was nominated for this award by Edgewood Elementary School’s music teacher Ms. Wall. Dr. Tate will be presented with the award during the annual AMEA Professional Development Conference on Jan. 19, 2023 at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex.

-- Submitted by Merrick Wilson