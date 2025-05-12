Creator Collective students shine in first major project

The students in our Starnes Media Creator Collective made a strong debut this month, helping staff reporter Emily Reed produce our May cover story on the Class of 2025.

Collective members contributed video interviews with seniors from their own high schools, exploring firsthand the unique perspective of students who have grown up as digital natives in a pandemic-impacted, tech-driven, and now AI-powered world. The content added depth and authenticity to the cover package, providing a peer-to-peer look at how this graduating class has navigated a rapidly changing landscape on their way to a major life milestone.

“These are the first steps in what will be a year of learning and opportunity to hone their storytelling skills across multiple platforms,” said Tim Stephens, general manager of Starnes Media and executive director of the Creator Collective. “Our students did superb work this month, and we look forward to providing them with a wide array of opportunities over the next year.”

In May, students will continue their work by capturing and producing content from high school proms and graduation ceremonies, as well as contributing to our Under the Lights 2025 football preview magazine. After that, they’ll take a well-earned summer break before returning in the fall for a new slate of hands-on projects and professional development.

This year’s Creator Collective includes a talented group of students from schools across our coverage area:

Mountain Brook: Kinleigh Freeman, Evelyn Lee, Harper Wilbanks

Hoover: Cameron Johnson, Willow Smith

Spain Park: Daniela Marie Sollano, Leyton McCarn

Vestavia Hills: Corra Maddox

Alabama School of Fine Arts: Kaiden Boykin, Allie Rezek

Chelsea: Luke Miller

Homewood: Miyelani Mathebula

When the program resumes, students will be mentored not only by Starnes Media’s award-winning editorial and multimedia staff, but also by an accomplished and growing advisory board made up of leading professionals in journalism, broadcasting, content creation, brand strategy and the arts.

This year’s Creator Collective Advisory Board includes: