Cordry joins Homewood Board of Education

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Sheetal Cordry, the newest member of the Homewood City Schools Board of Educations, at her home.

Sheetal Cordry has spent the last several years advocating for those who do not have a voice, beginning with her daughter, Eva.

Eva has a rare genetic condition known as Williams syndrome, which causes developmental and emotional delays, among other symptoms. Cordry, who also has a background in social work, said she wants to “create a world where [Eva] can succeed.”

Cordry will now have the opportunity to do that not just for her own daughter, but for all Homewood students, as she joins the Homewood Board of Education this month. She is replacing Charlie Douthit in the Ward 4 seat, which represents part of the student body in each of the city’s three elementary schools.

Being appointed to the board is “exciting and humbling,” Cordry said.

Cordry was born and raised in Birmingham and is a 1999 graduate of Homewood High School. After attending Birmingham-Southern College, she went to Washington University in St. Louis and earned a master’s degree in social work. Work and travel took her back to Birmingham and then to California, where her husband did his medical residency.

The couple ended up back in Birmingham when Cordry got a job here and settled in Homewood.

“I’m so thankful we landed here,” Cordry said.

Being in Homewood allowed the family to have access to the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the Bell Center and Hall-Kent preschool, which all have helped Eva, Cordry said. The renowned Homewood school system has proved beneficial not only to Eva, but to Cordry’s two sons as well.

Cordry volunteers her time at the schools, including as PTO president at Shades Cahaba Elementary and serving on the school system’s most recent five-year strategic planning committee.

“Serving as PTO president has given me a unique vantage point,” Cordry said.

While Homewood is already a highly regarded school system, Cordry said there is always an opportunity to make it better and better support the staff and students. She wants to advocate for students who may not have a voice, she said.

Thirty-five years ago, Cordry’s parents moved to Birmingham from India, and while they initially settled in downtown Birmingham, they later moved to Homewood for the school system. The fact that the school system is still renowned today is a testament to its leadership, Cordry said. Over the years, she’s seen the school system improve its resources for students with special needs and give more help to non-English-speaking students.

As she steps onto the board, Cordry said she is a team player and is looking forward to getting to know her fellow board members, supporting them and being a fresh voice.

“I have an ability to see different sides,” she said.

Cordry said she has a lot to learn about what the system’s needs are among the five different schools. She said spacing is an issue and the board must make sure to provide resources for schools to function at their best.

“Parents and families just want to be heard,” she said. “We do a great job of that.”

The Homewood school system is unique, Cordry said, and she is looking forward to sharing what makes the system great with others.

“They care for the whole child,” she said.