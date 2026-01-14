Coming up roses: Homewood Patriot Marching Band shines in 137th Rose Parade

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Scott Butler, McCall Hardison and Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band The Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band has been invited to march in the 137th Rose Parade, the sixth time the band will march in the prestigious event. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Scott Butler, McCall Hardison and Homewood City Schools Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band The Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band has been invited to march in the 137th Rose Parade, the sixth time the band will march in the prestigious event. × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of Scott Butler, McCall Hardison and Homewood City Schools. Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band The Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band has been invited to march in the 137th Rose Parade, the sixth time the band will march in the prestigious event. Prev Next

Homewood High School’s Patriot Marching Band, long a source of pride for the local community, took its talent to one of the world’s most prestigious stages: the 137th Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, California, on Jan. 1, 2026.

“This invitation places Homewood among a select group of marching bands chosen from across the United States and abroad to appear in one of the world’s most prestigious parades,” Band Director Chris Cooper said. “This is truly the highest honor a marching band can receive — it’s the granddaddy of them all. For our students, this is the reward for years of discipline, hard work and leadership. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

This marked the sixth Rose Parade appearance for the Homewood Patriot Band, a distinction that now places them ahead of all bands outside California in terms of Rose Parade invitations. Cooper described it as a dream come true, recalling his first Rose Parade in 1998 and reflecting on the journey that brought him back for this milestone: “So to say it’s special is an understatement. It was my dream after marching my first one to get back at least once in my career, and now this will be number six. It’s truly a dream come true.”

With 353 student performers, including the Patriot Guard, Starlets and Star Spangled Girls, the Homewood band is internationally recognized for its musical excellence. Drum major Shelby Parks shared her excitement: “I am most excited that we get to show millions of people across the world who the Homewood Patriot Marching Band is! Performing for such a large audience is a great honor and beyond exciting!” Band member Brantlee Feist echoed Shelby’s excitement. “I am looking forward to being on TV!” Feist said. “We’ve put in a lot of work for absolute perfection, and I love marching!”

Preparation for the demanding 5.5-mile parade route began this past summer at band camp. “We have been very intentional in how we prepare,” Cooper said. “Our goal is to balance our regular commitments while gradually building the stamina, precision and musical excellence required for a national performance like the Rose Parade. I’m so pleased with how the kids have stepped up and worked so hard.” Parks added, “We’ve been preparing by doing laps in the parking lot at Waldrop! We practice twice a week and have been building up our stamina in order to complete this 6-mile parade!”

The Homewood community has been instrumental in supporting the band’s journey to Pasadena. Cooper highlighted the importance of local involvement: “A trip of this magnitude takes the full support of our community. Homewood has always stood behind our students. We’ve had fundraising, business partnerships, parent volunteers and community contributions to ensure that as many students as possible have the opportunity to participate.”

Beyond the performance itself, the Rose Parade left a lasting impact on the Homewood Patriot Band. “Our students will remember this experience for the rest of their lives,” Cooper said. “When they step onto Colorado Boulevard and realize they are part of something historic, it will be one of those moments that defines their high school experience. They will never forget it.”

From Friday night stadium lights to the global stage of Pasadena, the Homewood Patriot Band continues to demonstrate why it is a model of tradition, excellence and community pride. Representing the City of Homewood, Homewood High School and the state of Alabama, the band was elated to add yet another remarkable chapter to its celebrated history.