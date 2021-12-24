Cindy Hutchinson named Secretary of the Year

Cindy Hutchinson has served the families of Homewood City Schools for 10 years, and she was recently named the Secretary of the Year for District 5 by the Alabama State Department of Education. Cindy works for all of the schools by assisting with curriculum and instruction at the Homewood Board of Education. HCS Director of Instruction, Cristy York, said she was not surprised Hutchinson was named a finalist for Alabama's Secretary of the Year as she has always been dedicated to helping our teachers anyway she can in such a loving and compassionate manner.

-- Submitted by Merrick Wilson